Free Virtual Breast Cancer Tutu Tea Event on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00am (EST), Host: Tanja S. Thompson
When Tanja was diagnosed with breast cancer the 2nd time she felt it was her time to no longer see breast cancer as a death sentence. So she transformed a white VW Beetle Bug Car into an pink breast cancer car with positive affirmation.
This is a free virtual breast cancer event to bring awareness to how breast cancer affects the entire family. Hear from survivors and family members.
We are not all the same; we don't think alike; and we have the right to openly express those differences in ways that, hopefully contribute to our community's welfare”LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 365, 1, 8, 1,000, 29, 31, 40
— Michael Eric Dyson
1 in 8 women and 1, 000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.
Every 29 seconds a women is receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.
Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast than white women and more so if they are over the age of 50.
October is 31-days, as a 2x breast cancer survivor I live with breast cancer 365 days out the year.
Hello and welcome my name is Tanja Thompson and I'm hosting a Free Virtual Breast Cancer Tutu Tea event on Saturday, September 30, 2021 at 9:00am EST.
We have a powerful line-up of speakers:
Zelda F. Smith- Nurse Consultant- Mistress Of Ceremony, Peter Brooks - Artist - Grandson of Cab Calloway, Dr. Jacqueline L. Hampton - Internal Medicine, Kenneth E. Davis., Jr, Hematology-Oncology Nurse Practitioner, Lisa McFadden - Breast Cancer Survivor, Sadie Evans - Self Development Mindset Coach, Kimberlynn Davis - Breast Cancer Survivor, and Taylor Thompson - Son of a Breast Cancer Survivor
Register to attend to hear from breast cancer survivors, caregivers, and health providers.
Hear about early detection, mammograms, and mentally staying healthy.
SMSgt Tanja Thompson, U.S. Air Force(Retired)
Chief Executive Officer, Transformational Resolution Group
Founder, Breast Cancer Move Foundation
Tanja Thompson is the author of “What to Expect When you Weren’t Expecting Breast Cancer” (Amazon), contributor to “I’ve Been Diagnosed Now What? Courageously Fighting Cancer in the Face of Fear” . Tanja has survived breast cancer survivor twice. She is 25-year Veteran of the U.S. Air Force who was retired with a service-connected disability of one hundred percent. Tanja Thompson is also a TEDx Speaker, she delivered a powerful talk, "From Tragedy to Triumph" reference her breast cancer journey, where with her 1st diagnosis she lived in shame and hide from the world she had breast cancer
Tanja was first diagnosed in 2005 with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) - positive breast cancer in both breasts. At the time the standard of care was a bilateral mastectomy, axillary lymph node biopsies, skin sparing for reconstruction surgery, but no chemotherapy or radiation. She had a reoccurrence in 2010, only five years from her first diagnosis of breast cancer. This time she found a lump in her left breast and the biopsy showed HER2+, Estrogen- and Progesterone-positive receptors. Tanja endured treatment with chemotherapy and radiation to treat her second episode of breast cancer. She selected a transverse rectus abdominis myocutaneous flap (TRAM) for reconstruction of her left breast.
Tanja is a transformational speaker, conflict coach, and breast cancer advocate. Often people will hear her say, early detection is the key - it saved my life twice. Ironically, just 14 months prior to her 2005 diagnoses she had her baseline mammogram with results negative for breast cancer. When repeated imaging studies were made, the cancer that appeared was obviously aggressive in nature. In that short span of time, the cancer had ravished throughout both breasts.
OUR SPONSOR ARE GIVING AWAY FREE GIFT TO BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS AND PATIENTS
The Breast Cancer Move Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit chartable organization.
Tanja S. Thompson
Breast Cancer Move Foundation
