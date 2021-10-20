Trauma-Informed Leadership Impact on Organizational Culture

To understand the powerful role you can play in taking simple, everyday actions that can assist building an inclusive environment of belonging while thriving.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In addition to day – to -day work challenges, many individuals also carry the often-invisible burdens of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), domestic abuse and other personal challenges. The global COVID-19 pandemic, financial crisis, social justice issues and civil unrest has radically transformed our lives and how we function in every context.As a survivor of much trauma and having been diagnosed with complex PTSD and anxiety disorder; please know that trauma is not the result of weakness. Trauma is the result of something (or many things) that has been so overwhelming for our bodies that our brains literately CHANGE to adapt to what has occurred. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic recession has negatively affected individual's mental health and created new barriers for those that already suffered from mental health disorders.A leadership style that is supportive while yet maintaining healthy professional boundaries is Trauma – Informed Leadership. A compassionate and trauma informed approach to leadership is essential for thriving in a healthy workplace culture. Let’s recognize the difference between intentional, transactional and performative diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility (DEIA) initiatives within organizations. The best-led organizations have proactively tackled this challenge; however, we have seen others completely miss the mark. Together we can explore the root causes and explore how inclusive leaders can make conscious impact in their organizations.Trauma informed leaders empower by accepting different ways of accomplishing action items and acknowledge while validating individual’s knowledge. These leaders appreciate the voices of the workforce thus listen regularly and actively through check- ins and feedback loops. Communicating with transparency they seek to find answers they do not have.Let’s THRIVE by being an inclusive leader and change agents who truly practice empathic individualized consideration through an educated and compassionate response to ourselves and our followers by giving grace and space to be human … even in the workplace.About the AuthorDr. Zakiya Mabery is an award-winning international speaker, best-selling author and Inclusion Consultant. She is committed to inspiring and equipping for forward thinking individuals with the tools to courageously share their authentic voice, their diverse story, and their subject matter expertise. Thus, is hosting a Thrive Summit in the winter of 2022. Mabery provides specialized training for corporate, nonprofits and government organizations; stressing the importance of intersectionality. Accepting new clients now!