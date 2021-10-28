Senate Dems vote for nonpartisan maps

Senate Democrats vote unanimously for fair, nonpartisan redistricting; Call on Gov. Reynolds to sign legislative maps

Statement by Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls:

Today, the Iowa Legislature approved a non-partisan redistricting plan in a strong, bipartisan vote. This is a win for all Iowans who care about our government and about our ability to come together, solve problems, and improve people’s lives.

As Democrats said throughout this process, Iowans deserve fair maps, without partisan interference, and without political amendments. We stood firm in defense of Iowa’s best-in-the-nation model for independent and non-partisan redistricting, and I’m glad our Republican colleagues agreed with us.

Iowa’s non-partisan redistricting tradition has been upheld thanks to the overwhelming support of Iowans. Iowans across the state stood up in defense of our democracy, against partisan gerrymandering, and made our voices heard in the legislative process. I am proud of everybody who stood up on this important issue.

Now, it’s time for Governor Reynolds to sign the bill and for us to get back to work helping hardworking Iowans.

We can now focus on the 2022 legislative session that starts in January. With help from President Biden and Congresswoman Axne, Iowa is already building back better from the pandemic, but there’s more to do.

In January, Senate Democrats will focus on investing in local public schools, helping small businesses and communities recover from the pandemic, and beefing up Iowan’s paychecks. We’re going to fight for higher wages, more affordable child care options for parents, and middle class tax relief for hard working Iowans. Democrats are fighting for folks who work hard and play by the rules, and I’m excited to get to work on their behalf.

