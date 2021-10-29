Rapper Alpha23 Releases Two Back-to-Back Bangers, "Marvin's Name" and "EST. (Established)"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent artist Alpha23 is THE one to watch on the Atlanta Hip Hop scene. Following the success of his recent string of releases, the budding rapper is set to release two new hits, back to back: "Marvin's Name" on the 29th of October, and "EST. (Established)" on the 5th of November.
In the intro to "Marvin's Name", a beautiful piano melody plays alongside a soft and steady drum beat. The sound has a very cool, laid-back, and old-school vibe that will take its listeners back to the classic roots of hip hop in the 90's. It is truly another outstanding record from the talented songwriter who continues to showcase his musical prowess and versatility.
"EST. (Established)" impresses with masterful lyricism, heavy bars, and a strong exhilarating beat, reminiscent of one of the rapper's all-time highest streaming records to date, "Check Up". Alpha23 definitely plays to his strengths in this upbeat, high-spirited record, that's sure to be a gym favorite among dedicated fans and new listeners.
Check out more of his multimillion streaming music on www.theonlyalpha.com
Follow Alpha23 on social media:
Instagram (@simply_alpha)
YouTube (Alpha23 TV)
Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can visit the Official Website www.theonlyalpha.com or send an email to mvmentglobal@gmail.com.
MVMENT/iExclusive Enterprises, Inc.
In the intro to "Marvin's Name", a beautiful piano melody plays alongside a soft and steady drum beat. The sound has a very cool, laid-back, and old-school vibe that will take its listeners back to the classic roots of hip hop in the 90's. It is truly another outstanding record from the talented songwriter who continues to showcase his musical prowess and versatility.
"EST. (Established)" impresses with masterful lyricism, heavy bars, and a strong exhilarating beat, reminiscent of one of the rapper's all-time highest streaming records to date, "Check Up". Alpha23 definitely plays to his strengths in this upbeat, high-spirited record, that's sure to be a gym favorite among dedicated fans and new listeners.
Check out more of his multimillion streaming music on www.theonlyalpha.com
Follow Alpha23 on social media:
Instagram (@simply_alpha)
YouTube (Alpha23 TV)
Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can visit the Official Website www.theonlyalpha.com or send an email to mvmentglobal@gmail.com.
MVMENT/iExclusive Enterprises, Inc.
MVMENT Global
+1 864-869-8693
email us here