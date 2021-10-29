Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Signs on as Corporate Sponsor for The Red Cross Ride for the Red Cycling Fundraiser
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma and the team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are proud to announce their support as a corporate sponsor for the upcoming Ride for the Red cycling fundraiser. The event will be held on November 13th. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) program.
Ride for the Red is an annual fundraising event that helps The Red Cross raise funds to support members of the military and their families “prepare for, cope with, and respond to” different phases of military service. This year’s event will begin at 836 Calle Plano, Camarillo, CA 93012 and will lead riders through 30, 65, or 100-mile scenic bike rides through Ventura County. Periodic rest stops will be incorporated throughout the ride.
“As avid supporters of our community and causes that make a difference, myself and the team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are very proud to partner with The Red Cross as a sponsor for this important fundraising event.” Said YHSGR CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.
The Red Cross SAF program will use funds raised from the event to provide military members with Emergency Communications support services, Deployment services, Veterans programs, and Financial Assistance and Information Referrals. Examples of Emergency Communications services include relaying daily news from home such as the birth of a child or informing military members about the passing of a loved one and assistance with emergency leave. Deployment Services focus on helping military members reconnect with civilian life after service whereas Veterans services supports veterans’ health care. Financial aid assistance is allocated to needs-based situations where support may be required for emergency travel or emergency food and shelter for military members and their families.
To learn more about The Red Cross Ride for the Red cycling fundraiser, visit the event page or click here to register.
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY Fundraising Team page – please click here
In addition to supporting events like Ride for the Red, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are regular donors and volunteers for a variety of charitable programs. As a company standard, they donate a portion of each successful real estate transaction to a non-profit organization that needs support.
The company’s core philosophy is “The Size of the Hole that You Receive Through is Directly Proportionate to the Size of the Hole that You Give Through.”
“In other words, what you get is equal to what you put in.” added CEO Kusuma as he expounded on the philosophy. “It is extremely important to us as an organization to give back to the community. Service is one of our core values and is one of the things that has helped us to develop such a strong and positive culture. Our employees are proud of the good we can do with our success.”
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s corporate giving initiatives, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/community-programs/.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Contact Information:
Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
