TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 28 - November 3, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split • Nightly, 8PM-5AM (including weekends), There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving • Thurs 10/28 and Sun 10/31 - Wed 10/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40 Random, on call attenuator repair on various Interstates and State Routes • Friday 10/29, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a right lane closure of I-40EB at the I-65 SB split to replace attenuator

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40 The repair of the bridge on I-40 WB over the C.S.X. Railroad (LM 18.59) at 210 mm• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be temporary intermittent lane closures on I-40 WB for partial bridge demo at 210 mile marker • Friday 10/29 at 8 p.m. (continuous) until Monday 11/1 at 5 a.m., There will be a weekend closure of I-40 WB to perform bridge deck repairs.• LOOK AHEAD: Friday 11/5 at 8 p.m. (continuous) until Monday 11/8 at 5 a.m., There will be a weekend closure of I-40 WB to perform bridge deck repairs

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40 The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, (including weekends) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling, paving and striping from mm 216 to mm 217.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 Misc. safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29) • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 p.m., There will be lane closures at mm 81.60 on Wedgewood Ave. for signal work. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DICKSON COUNTY, I-40 The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177 • Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. (excluding Saturday), There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both the EB and WB direction. There will be temporary ramp closures on Monday 11/01 to pave the transition areas of the WB off ramp, and EB on and off ramps at Exit 172.

GILES COUNTY, I-65 Rockfall Mitigation on Interstate 65 (Southbound & Northbound) at L.M. 8.9, FROM MM 8.40 TO MM 9.20 • Nightly, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., The temporary lane closure of one lane at a time on I-65 South Bound. This closure is necessary to mill and pave the travel lanes on the project. We anticipate all work being completed in one night, before 5AM the following morning. Work is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, October 28th, (weather pending) from 7pm -5am. If the weather is hazardous, we would like to utilize the additional days requested during the week (10/28-11/3).

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65 Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving • Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., Milling and paving operations, north and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure--Ramps to be closed during paving operations. SR 25 Southbound on-ramp. Ramp closure will be 1 night due to milling/paving depths.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 The repair of bridges on I-840 over East Fork of the Stones River including approach slab replacement • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures for installation of final pavement markings.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840 Resurfacing from Leipers Creek Rd LM 12.48 to Thompson Station Rd LM 18.20 in Williamson Co. with bridge deck and expansion joint repair – from mm 18.60 to mm 24.32 • Daily, 6AM-6PM, Alternating east & westbound lane closures to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will be remain open at all times.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 – from mm 225 to mm 226 • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities. near the Cumberland River.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others) • 24/7, Continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave – mm 20 to mm 20.32 • Friday 10/29 at 8 p.m. (continuously) until Monday 11/1 at 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1 The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11) including bridge repair • 10/24 – 10/27 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on Nolensville Road between Swiss Avenue and the Williamson County line for bridge epoxy. • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends) There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to repair damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 24 Resurfacing on SR 24 from near SR 155 (White Bridge rd.) LM 8.13 to 31st Ave N. LM 10.22 • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for milling operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112 SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Courtney Avenue and Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 155 Repair of bridge located on SR 155 over Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend) from mm 24 to mm 26 • Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a lane closure in both directions NB and SB to remove barrier rail.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6 Installation of an extruded panel sign on an existing overhead structure over SR 396 • Thursday 10/28 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alternating daytime lane & shoulder closures for extruded panel sign installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13 Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. • Nightly 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 112 and SR 76 Intersection improvements: grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR 1Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266 The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities. SMITH COUNTY SR 24 Resurfacing on US 70 • Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., SR 24 near SR 264 to Putman County line will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25 Gateway Drive Extension • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41 Resurfacing on US 31 • Daily, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109 LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat-Sun, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6 Resurfacing on SR 6 from I-840 (L.M. 5.09) to near SR 397 (L.M. 10.00) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for guardrail, degrassing, undercut, and paving.Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) • Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96 Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246 Resurfacing on SR 246 from near Forrest St. (L.M. 12.97) to US 431 (L.M 13.76) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397 The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform surface asphalt installation, miscellaneous grading and temporary striping. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for signage installation, multi-use path rail installation, miscellaneous grading and striping . Flaggers will be utilized. • Continuous until project ends, Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109 The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR 24) to south of the Cumberland River. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY US 70 Construction of a pedestrian facility • Daily, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., US 70/SR 24 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

>>MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40Bridge Inspection at mm 204 • Wednesday 11/3 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Exit ramp 204A and shoulder closure on I-40 W to SR 155 Briley Pkwy North for bridge inspection.

WILSON COUNTY I-40Survey Work from mm 231 to mm 232 • Tuesday 11/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closures on I-40 WB between mm 9.06 and 9.6 for survey work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 Blasting from mm 60 to mm 62 • LOOK AHEAD 11/8 - 11/12 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Requesting a rolling roadblock for blasting within 300' of I-24 SB for blasting between exits 60 and 62.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.