I-76 West, East to Close at Night Next Week at 30th Street for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Full closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 76 at 30th Street next week for overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 2, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed between South Street and Interstate 676. Traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30 th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street; and

Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street; and Wednesday, November 3, and Thursday, November 4, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and South Street. Traffic will be detoured to the off ramp at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, and right on Schuylkill Avenue to the on-ramp at Walnut Street.

The lane and ramp closures will allow crews to install drainage components on the rehabilitated Schuylkill Avenue viaduct over the expressway.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT's $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at the Chestnut Street Bridges project website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

