PennDOT to Begin Project to Replace Congo Road Bridge over Middle Creek in Douglass Township, Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, November 15, to replace the bridge carrying Congo Road over Middle Creek in Douglass Township, Montgomery County. 

PennDOT’s contractor will replace the existing two-span reinforced concrete slab bridge with a single-span prestressed spread box beam bridge. A portion of the replacement structure will be set aside for a future pedestrian/bicycle trail which Douglass Township expects to construct in the future. 

During construction, a 10-foot-wide pathway will be erected for pedestrians to safely cross the bridge. The pathway will be separated from traffic by a concrete barrier and rail. 

Beginning Monday, November 15, through fall 2022, Congo Road will be closed and detoured between Middle Creek Road and Linsenbeidler Road. During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use Middle Creek Road, Sassamansville Road and Hoffmansville Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. 

The Congo Road bridge was built in 1923. The structure is 40 feet long, 21 feet wide and carries approximately 700 vehicles per day. The bridge is currently listed in serious condition for both superstructure and deck elements.  

H&K Group Inc. of Skippack is the general contractor on the $1.27 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

