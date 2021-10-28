Consumer Alert: Keowee Funeral Services Closes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants to make consumers aware of the closing of Keowee Funeral Services in Seneca. Consumers who signed preneed funeral contracts with either Keowee Funeral Services or the former Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home should expect a representative from SCDCA to reach out in the next few weeks to assist in transferring any contract to another licensed provider.

Consumers may contact another licensed funeral home and transfer a contract without waiting for SCDCA to reach out. The funeral home you choose should contact SCDCA. Many of the area funeral homes are aware of the situation and are willing to help.

SCDCA would like to transfer contracts as soon as possible and request consumers decide within 30 days. SCDCA has a list of licensed funeral homes that consumers can use to transfer their contract. Consumers can visit our Licensee Lookup webpage to look through licensed providers. If you or a loved one are unsure if they have a preneed contract with Keowee Funeral Services, SCDCA has the preneed records; please call (803) 734-4226 to inquire about contracts.

