Chief Justice Paul Newby Visits Caswell, Person, Rockingham, and Yadkin Counties During 100 County Tour

Chief Justice Paul Newby will continue his 100 county courthouse this week. The tour takes him to the Yadkin County courthouse today, and the Caswell, Person, and Rockingham county courthouses on Friday. While in Yadkin County, Newby will visit Richmond Hill Law School, a historic home and former law school in East Bend. Newby is authoring a book on former Chief Justice Richmond Mumford Pearson, who founded Richmond Hill Law School in 1848. 

"I greatly appreciate the warm hospitality I am receiving from the folks in Caswell, Person, Richmond, and Yadkin counties," Chief Justice Newby said. "Our judges and court personnel have worked tirelessly to keep our courthouses open, and I look forward to thanking them for their commitment and dedication."

Newby's 100 county tour first began in Cherokee County in May and is expected to end in Dare County in 2022. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo. At each county courthouse, he greets judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open this year. In 2020–2021, judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

Members of the media are invited to accompany Newby during each courthouse tour. Interviews, photos, and video will be permitted while the tour is in progress. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.

