New Insights on AI for Radiology being delivered by CureMetrix at RSNA 2021 Annual Meeting

Healthcare symposium and clinical presentations highlight how artificial intelligence (AI) can extend the value of radiology for women’s health globally.

AI is making a positive impact on radiology: reducing reading times, reducing false positives, and increasing cancer and disease detection, including the number one killer of women—heart disease” — Navid Alipour, Chief Executive Officer, CureMetrix

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-based software for radiology, will present multiple in-person and virtual sessions at the 2021 Radiological Society of North American (RSNA) Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, a hybrid event that will take place both online and live at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, November 28 to December 2, 2021.Notably, at the CureMetrix corporate symposium on Tuesday, November 30, at 1:30 pm CT, Kevin Harris, president and co-founder of CureMetrix, will present, "Extending the Value of Radiology from Breast Health to Women's Health." At this enlightening session, Mr. Harris will review innovative AI decision support tools, and share new, national research that shows how leveraging AI to stratify the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) by detecting and quantifying Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC) from screening mammograms will benefit imaging centers, healthcare systems, and millions of women in the U.S. and beyond.Like many innovations that have supported better clinical and financial outcomes over the years, artificial intelligence (AI) is demonstrating value now and will continue into the future for radiology. "We look forward to taking an active role at RSNA 2021, to meeting participants both in-person and online, and to sharing new research, new ways of thinking and new AI tools that help radiologists do their best work," said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer of CureMetrix. "AI is making a positive impact on radiology: reducing reading times, reducing false positives, and increasing cancer and disease detection, including the number one killer of women—heart disease. Our team stands ready to support everyone at RSNA with this new information aimed at improving patient outcomes."A media availability session will be held immediately after the corporate symposium presentation, from 3:00pm - 5:00 pm CT, at the CureMetrix booth (South Hall, Level 3, Booth 4550). CureMetrix representatives will be on hand to answer questions about this new research, as well as discuss the company's innovative AI solutions for radiology, including:● cmTriage™ - the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S.;● cmAssist- an AI-based CAD intended to identify, mark and score regions of interest on screening mammograms;● cmDensity™ - intended to automate the classification of breast density based on BIRADS 5th edition; and,● cmAngio™ - an investigational AI-based triage software that helps doctors assess a woman's risk of coronary heart disease from a mammogram.Also at RSNA 2021● Monday, November 29, 1:30 PM CT – at the AI Theater – LIVE"A Clinical Experience Using Artificial Intelligence for Mammography"Based on new research published in JACR, Alyssa Watanabe, MD, FACR, will take participants through the two-year clinical experience of an imaging center using AI-based computer aided detection (CAD) and case-based mammography triage software in a radiology practice. The presentation reveals the real impact that AI is having on faster turnaround time, reduction in flags, and reduction of unnecessary call backs.CureMetrix technology will also be highlighted in several other clinical presentations and e-posters at RSNA 2021. These are:● Sunday, November 28: "CAD—Past, Present, and Future" – on demandPresented by Alyssa Watanabe, MD, FACRBoth live and online, available all week● Sunday, November 28: "High Performance of an FDA-Cleared Platform for Mammography Triage" – on demandPresented by Tara Retson, MD, PhD, University of California, San DiegoBoth live and online, available all week● Tuesday, November 30, 9:30 am CT: "Improved Reader Design to Circumvent Bias in Artificial Intelligence Model Testing"Presented by Tara Retson, MD, PhDBoth live and online

