WIN TV and PUPPY LOVE ("SMART TREATS") Announce a New $1,000,000 Network TV show. AUDITIONS NOW OPEN

WIN TV Announces New $1,000,000 Network Television Show for Dogs and Their Owners. Auditions are now open. Apply Now!REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV NETWORK AND PUPPY LOVE "SMART TREATS" INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCE A MAJOR $1,000,000 NETWORK TELEVISION SHOW.
WIN TV NETWORK is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with PUPPY LOVE INTERNATIONAL (www.puppylove.international) to create a new network television series built around dogs and their owners competing for major cash and prizes.
Dog Agility contests are watched by millions of people from all over the world. These contest which require a dog to jump fences, run through tubes and handle other obstacles on a timed basis are very popular. It is a test of the dogs and owners teamwork to complete the obstacle course in as fast a time as possible.
However, the new show has a twist that provides tons of laughter, fun for the whole family and a chance for dog and their owners to win over $1,000,000 USD in cash and prizes!
The twist is that BOTH the dog and the OWNER have to complete the obstacle course but both dog and owner have to be in costume. Then the show has upped the challenge of the obstacle course. There are still the jumps and running through tubes but the producers have introduced elements that resemble a Japanese game show.
All dog owners can check out www.puppylove.international and if interested register in the PUPPY LOVE CLUB and follow audition instructions.
Post a picture of your dog and yourself in costume. Impress the casting directors with a few words on the Members page and that's all anyone has to do.
It's a fantastic way to have fun, a chance of television fame and maybe walk away with some cash or great prizes.
The production company has extensive experience in producing network television shows with over 3,500 network shows produced and shown all over the world.
Auditions are now open. More details are available on www.puppylove.international
Management:
Email: puppyloveinternational@gmail.com
Baron Storm
PUPPY LOVE INTERNATIONAL
+1 352-999-4288
puppyloveinternational@gmail.com
