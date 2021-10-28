Rolette County offices closed Friday

Rolette County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 29, for the funeral of Archie D. Metcalfe, a county commissioner and road maintenance operator.
Court proceedings scheduled for Friday will take place in the courthouse as planned.
