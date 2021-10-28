Scam Alert: Police Impersonator Phone Scam

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) would like to warn the public about a financial telephone scam, where callers posing as representatives of MPD falsely assert criminal legal action in exchange for monetary funds.

The Metropolitan Police Department has been notified of multiple phone calls regarding scammers impersonating members of MPD who have attempted to extort individuals, claiming that federal subpoenas and warrants have been issued against them. We are informing the public that they are not members of the department.

If you happen to receive unsolicited phone calls similar in nature:

Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.

Don’t engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to a caller.

Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card or gift card.

Don’t travel to any location the caller asked you to go to.

Instead, call your local police department immediately to report this crime.

The Metropolitan Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds.

If you have been a victim of this scam in the District of Columbia, please contact the Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159 or [email protected]

