Hyka Strengthens Its Commitment to Mental Health Care with Corporate Pledge And Strategic Investment From Gaingels
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyka, a health tech startup, announced today that Gaingels, a leading venture investment syndicate in service of the LGBT+ community and its allies, has joined its pre-seed round.
The pre-seed round will be used to further develop Hyka’s personalized content and matching technology, to help telehealth providers, health plans, and employee assistance programs (EAPs) offer their members a platform to access the latest mental health treatments — from psychedelics to ketamine to brain stimulation.
"The innovation gap in mental health has spanned nearly 60 years,” said Jeronimo Beccar, co-founder and CEO of Hyka. “We are empowering patients with our vision for the future of care with treatment agnostic and holistic approaches that are showing real promise in mental health care. The support from investors shows the importance of our work and is another step closer to helping patients live more fulfilled lives."
Hyka is a B2B2C marketplace that guides patients to the latest mental health treatments by reimagining the way patients learn about, and access mental health care. Through triage and personalized content technology, Hyka helps patients from telehealth providers, health plans, and employee assistance programs access the latest in mental healthcare — because our mental well being depends on finding the answer when everything else has failed.
"We are excited to contribute to Hyka’s mission to improve access to mental health care for those folks who need help navigating a complex care system,” said Lorenzo Thione, Managing Director, Gaingels. “The company is well-positioned to deliver on the vision of its founders by creating a new means of accessing therapies for patients in need.”
Gaingels seeks top investment returns by co-investing with the best venture capital firms, and seeks to influence social change through business by investing in the best companies that embrace LGBT+ leadership. In 2018 Gaingels members invested upwards of $5M, which grew in 2020 to over $100M spread across 160 companies. As of August 2021, Gaingels forward run rate projects $450M+ investments for 2021.
Gaingels joins an impressive group of investors in Hyka's pre-seed round including: Doug Levin, founder of Black Duck Software.
For more information on Hyka, visit hyka.io.
Kate Forte
Kate Forte
