Covid-19 resource Vaccination Coloring Books for Children and Adult published by ColoringBook.com

Helping provide products that direct consumers to the authoritative health agencies is a good thing for our readers and customers. Their feedback is important and valuable.
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ColoringBook.com releases updated Vaccination Coloring Books for families, educators, kids and adults, not used as a substitute for medical advice or specific healthcare, although the book describes the basics of getting a vaccination and why its important. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. was the first company in North America to write, edit, draw and manufacture a coloring - activity book on the coronavirus. The company helped with explanation of the viruses impact with references on how to deal with its effects. Sending consumers to qualified reference points such as the National Institute of Health (NIH) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies. While washing hands, mask wearing, getting vaccinated is advisable, seeking qualified health agencies for instruction is the best options for all concerns.

Their coloring books are used by business, educators, health agencies, state and local agencies in helping to educate the public at large. Helping children to understand the value of good health at an early age is part of the messaging in this book. Including information that helps a child understand a trip to the doctor office can be fun and they should not be afraid of the doctor.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com complies with all federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex. The company is a part of SAM, The System for Award Management of the US Government and works regularly with Federal, State and Local Agencies, including departments of Education and the Office of the Chief of Protocol.

About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 29, 2021

