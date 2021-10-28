Prog Ensemble Anyone To Premier New Music Video “The Pale Blue Dot”
“Avant Garde, very complex. I’ve never heard anybody else do that – play all those instruments on that level.” - Herbie HancockASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TogethermenT Records is proud to announce the world premiere of the first music video from the forthcoming album, “In Humanity” by the critically acclaimed band ANYONE. The music video is for the track “The Pale Blue Dot” and will premiere on October 26th on the YOUTUBE platform. The album is now available in download, streaming and CD on over 200 digital distributors including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
PREMIERE DATE: OCT 26, 2021
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uVm0BwFVZg&t=13s
This new DOUBLE album marks a major shift towards a highly progressive direction with founder Riz Story performing all instrumentation in a rare display of virtuosity, as well as producing, mixing and mastering. Featuring a guest lead vocal appearance by YES vocalist (and former ANYONE member) Jon Davison on the song “Misanthropist.” BILLBOARD MAGAZINE said, “ANYONE has invented a new breed of rock, quite literally.”
EXCLUSIVE ALBUM PREVIEW (https://www.anyoneden.net/exclusive-album-preview)
ANYONE was formed by Riz Story, along with Jon Davison (Yes) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in the early 90’s in Laguna Beach, California. Hawkins and Davison were replaced by the time the band signed with RoadRunner Records in 2000. Their self-titled debut album received much critical acclaim including a 5-star rating from Rolling Stone. In October of 2016 the single “Fly Away” was featured in Story’s debut feature film “” and became the most listened to rock song in America on digital formats, hitting #1 on the DRT National Airplay Rock Chart. The 2020 album release of “On the ending earth…” was met with widespread critical acclaim.
To pre-order: https://music.apple.com/us/album/in-humanity/1580430780?uo=4
