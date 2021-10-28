Huck's Market sees 40% increase in basket spend with Skip's Self Checkout Kiosk
Cloud checkout solutions provider Skip and convenience store operator Huck's Market have partnered to bring Skip's new self-checkout kiosk to the 124 locations it operates across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. This agreement comes after a pilot program that tested the new kiosk at select locations.
Last April, Huck’s adopted Skip’s mobile checkout application for its locations. Now, the decision to implement the new self-checkout kiosks as well represents a new chapter in an evolving relationship between the two companies.
“In our field tests, Skip’s kiosks comprised 35% of net/qualified transactions and 15% of total store transactions,” says Jon Bunch, Huck’s Director of Marketing and Business Development, “But what really set Skip apart was the convenience. When we started testing their kiosk, it felt like all we had to do was plug it in and it was ready to go.”
The low-maintenance kiosk is self-installing, meaning that there will be no need for new construction at any of the sites during the rollout. Additionally, it uses cloud monitoring and trouble-shooting to detect and solve software issues in real-time, eliminating the need for time-consuming maintenance calls and highly specialized staff training.
“We are proud to continue our relationship with Huck’s,” says Skip CEO Chase Thomason, “They have been vocal advocates for our mobile checkout technology and are excited to include them in our initial roll-out for our new self-checkout solutions.”
Skip’s kiosk is modular, allowing for several different configurations based on a retailer’s available floor and counter space. This makes it ideal for multi-location operators like Huck’s, whose stores have differing checkout needs and available space.
Skip is providing cloud-based mobile and kiosk checkout solutions to the convenience store, grocery, and small-format retail industries through its suite of next-generation checkout technology. To learn more and request a demo of the Skip Self-Checkout kiosk, visit https://getskip.com.
