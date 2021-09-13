Skip’s New Self-Checkout Kiosk Hits Market
Skip debuts new self-checkout kiosk to complement and expand their existing suite of mobile checkout solutionsSALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skip has seen exponential growth over the past year thanks to its portfolio of mobile checkout solutions. Now, the Salt Lake City-based tech company is expanding its product offering to include cloud-based self-checkout kiosks.
Earlier this year, Skip began piloting the new Skip Self-Checkout kiosk at select partner retailers. After the success of these initial trials, they are starting to roll them out to more and more stores. Now Skip is ready to start pitching Skip Self-Checkout to the broader convenience market.
The new kiosk is the first of its kind, in that it has been purpose-built specifically to address the needs of a modern convenience store. Its sleek, modern design is modular, allowing for a variety of configurations with a smaller physical footprint than the current market-leading kiosk designs.
“Most of the problems we found with existing self-checkout technology were inconveniences related to installation and maintenance,” says Skip CEO Chase Thomason, “When we began developing Skip Self-Checkout, we wanted something that was self-installing and could be maintained with as little hassle as possible.”
Part of that hassle-free design is Skip’s modularity. The new kiosk can be mounted on a wall, counter, or as a free-standing unit, all using the same components. It has also been specifically tailored for easy setup, to the point that store owners and staff are able to install Skip Self-Checkout themselves, eliminating clients’ reliance on outside technicians. Its cloud-based design also allows for real-time monitoring and troubleshooting.
“Meeting our retailers’ needs for both software and hardware was our top priority,” says Thomason, “We heard from many of our partners that they wanted to reduce their reliance on their staff to handle issues that arise at point-of-sale. Instead, cloud monitoring allows the software to handle those problems itself.”
Skip Self-Checkout also has a significantly lower upfront cost than the leading competitors, allowing partner retailers to roll them out en masse, leading to an immediate return on investment. There are also a number of pricing options available to fit any retailer’s business model.
Skip is providing cloud-based mobile and kiosk checkout solutions to the convenience store, grocery, and small-format retail industries through its suite of next-generation checkout technology. To see pictures and videos of the kiosks and request a demo of the Skip Self-Checkout kiosk, visit https://getskip.com/.
