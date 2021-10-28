Float along the early days of Lake Powell on the Arizona Memory Project

PHOENIX – A new partnership between the State of Arizona Research Library and the Glen Canyon Conservancy- John Wesley Powell Museum has resulted in the Stan Jones' Glen Canyon Log Books collection. From 1966 to 1986, as Lake Powell filled behind the newly completed Glen Canyon Dam, Stan Jones explored the changing shorelines in his motorboat, writing down his notes and observations as the waters rose. Though the collection only contains two journals, their handwritten findings fill nearly 400 pages of material that Jones would later use in his books about Lake Powell.

“The Powell Museum hosts wide collections of natural and cultural history as well as items that interpret the exploration of the Colorado River and its canyons,” said Martin Stamat, executive director of the Glen Canyon Conservancy. “Among these are the exploration journals of the Powell Museum’s founder, Stan Jones, as he explored the unique land and waterscape created by Glen Canyon Dam impounding the waters of the Colorado River to create Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah on his motorboat, Kismet.”

Researchers of the Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell can find this collection on the Arizona Memory Project indefinitely and on any digital device at http://go.azsos.gov/glencanyonlog.

For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact [email protected] .

The Arizona Memory Project provides free online access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. The Arizona Memory Project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

