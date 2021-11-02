AMERICAN ENERGY SOCIETY IDENTIFIES 500 GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY THOUGHT LEADERS

A comprehensive two-year study of the top 500 global sustainability thought leaders. Interactive map of 500 global sustainability thought leaders American Energy Society

A recently completed comprehensive two-year study of the top 500 global sustainability thought leaders identifies the experts that experts follow.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Who are the sustainability thought leaders you admire or follow?" was the only question asked in a comprehensive survey of thought leaders in all fields and sectors, from corporations to small business, academia to politics, NGOs to activists. Nominees then underwent an extensive double-blind review to identify the top 500 thought leaders in sustainability most trusted and respected by their peers. Supported by Honeywell Building Technologies, the study is available now to coincide with the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The constant churn of research, insights, articles and metrics about sustainability is confirmation that the world has taken note of serious global problems,” said Eric J. Vettel, PhD, President of the American Energy Society. “The larger effort is at risk of drowning in noise, though. Sustainability is bigger than this. Sustainability isn’t a conversation topic or popularity contest. It’s a work ethic."

“Creating meaningful change to positively impact our planet takes courage,” said Youssef Mestari, General Manager, Sustainability at Honeywell Building Technologies. “The leaders featured on this list have set an example for all of us to follow.”

The study values actions over words, elevating authentic thought leaders and sharing key insights. Highlights include:

- Women as leaders. On a relative scale, 47% of people in our dataset identify as female, demonstrating the great impact that women have on sustainability initiatives.

- Corporations are stepping up, governments have not. Corporations are easily the most dominant influencers in sustainability and credit should go to companies that have the courage to change and become a force for good. Generally, national governments have not been in the forefront of leadership.

- Megaforce climate. Thought leaders worry about future events that will challenge even the most inspired commitments to sustainability, including access to affordable energy, resource scarcity, and climate change—the megaforce that impacts everything.

Copies of the study are available for free to all COP26 participants. Contact: katy@energysociety.org

About AES

The American Energy Society is the only professional organization that serves everyone in energy. With a vision of a world of abundant, affordable and safe energy, AES is dedicated to serving the global energy community by providing verifiable, data-driven content, promoting energy literacy, and encouraging civility across all energy sectors.