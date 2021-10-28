Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Joins Friedman Suder & Cooke and Innovative Law Group in Representing ADASA in $62M Case
ADASA uses RFID technology solutions for retailers. Avery Dennison was discovered to have infringed upon the patent, and found to owe ADASA over $62 million.
The jury's verdict, and the judge's meaningful sanctions against Avery Dennison, speak for themselves about the struggles... to get justice after a public company tried to take what was not theirs.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, joined Friedman Suder & Cooke and Innovative Law Group in successfully representing ADASA in a patent infringement case against Avery Dennison.
— Robert Greenspoon, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
ADASA uses RFID technology to provide efficient solutions to retailers, increasing the customer experience. Avery Dennison was discovered to have infringed upon the patent, and found to owe ADASA over $62 million.
On October 14, 2021, a Final Rule 58 Judgment in connection with the unanimous jury verdict was obtained in Eugene, Oregon Federal Court against Avery Dennison for patent infringement of US Patent number 9,798,967. The jury found that Avery Dennison infringed the ’967 Patent, both literally and under the doctrine of equivalents, and awarded $26,641,876.75 in damages for past infringement from October 17, 2017 through March 31, 2021.
The Final Rule 58 Judgment issued on October 14 escalated Avery Dennison’s liabilities to over $62 million through that date. The Court noted extraordinary facts emerging post-verdict about hidden evidence, litigation misconduct, and exceptional litigant behavior. Substantial post-verdict proceedings occurred for calculating the monetary impact of Avery Dennison’s actions. The initial finding by the jury occurred without the jury knowing all of those facts.
Lead counsel for ADASA, Jonathan Suder, argued the post-verdict motions, including the motion for sanctions and explained the incredible difficulties throughout the case that ADASA had in obtaining relevant information to justify the sanctions.
The Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig team supported Friedman Suder & Cooke in these post-trial motions. The DBL team was led by Partner, Robert Greenspoon. Mr. Greenspoon commented on the case, "[w]hen a genius and groundbreaking inventor who already has a first-class trial team asks for your help to protect the win against complex post-verdict and appellate attacks, the answer is easy," stated Greenspoon. "You say yes."
Greenspoon continued, "[t]he jury's verdict, and the judge's meaningful sanctions against Avery Dennison, speak for themselves about the struggles Clarke McAllister faced to get justice after a public company tried to take what was not theirs."
Jonathan Suder reflected on DBL’s support of this case, "I have known Rob and Will for over 20 years and have worked with them in all aspects of IP litigation," stated Suder. "The times I have had success in trial, my first call is to them to help on the appeal. They are so knowledgeable and practical and a joy to work with."
Suder continues, "I value our friendship both personally and professionally and do not make a move without them. In all my years of doing this work, they are the best – plain and simple. I feel much better with our recent win in Eugene knowing they are on the team."
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
***
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a local presence and global knowledge that boasts over 75 attorneys who are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent. For more information, visit www.dbllawyers.com.
Facebook – @dbllawyers
LinkedIn – @DBLLawyers
Twitter – @dbllawyers
Instagram – @dbl_lawyers
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter