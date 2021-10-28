FM 275 Rains County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a rehabilitation project on FM 275 in Rains County will begin soon.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 330 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3.8 million. The target completion date for this project is June 2023, officials said.

The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway on FM 275, from its intersection with FM 514 southward to State Highway 19. This work will include widening the road subgrade, reworking base course material, adding flexible base material, extending drainage structures, replacing culverts, and replacing a bridge.

The bridge is approximately 1.86 miles south of the FM 275/FM514 intersection. This bridge work will require a road closure and detours while the work is underway, officials said. Road closures are slated to begin Nov. 1, 2021.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.