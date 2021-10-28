Lydonia Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results

Impressive Year-Over-Year Growth and Strong Momentum in Robotic Process Automation Space

NEEDHAM, MA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software and solutions, today announced financial and business results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

“We had an exceptionally strong third quarter with overall sales revenue increasing 169% year-over-year, a testament to our leadership position in the automation software market,” commented Kevin Scannell, Lydonia Technologies Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “At Lydonia, we believe automation provides our customers the opportunity to unlock their team’s potential by allowing employees to be more productive and ultimately happier. We have an expansive opportunity to drive long-term growth and build a business that truly transforms how organizations compete, how their employees experience work, and how they interact with their customers.”

Mike Bent, Lydonia’s Chief Financial Officer, added “Lydonia’s rapid growth is a testament to the team’s performance and the vast opportunity in RPA. Our existing customers are regularly adding more automations as they scale and we experienced a 5-fold increase year-over-year in new business revenue. Our focus on successful customer outcomes allows us to outperform the market and take full advantage of the massive opportunity ahead of us.”

Third Quarter Highlights

• 169% year-over-year increase in sales revenue

• 300% year-over-year increase in transaction volume

• 514% year-over-year increase in new business revenue

• 150% year-over-year increase in new customers acquired

In addition to impressive financial growth, Lydonia continues to invest in the team to meet growing customer demand. Liz Bearce joins Lydonia as Vice President, Marketing. In her role, Liz will oversee all marketing, branding, and communications functions. Finally, Lydonia expanded employee headcount by over 50% in the third quarter, aggressively investing in sales, pre-sales, customer success, and technical expertise to better support our increasing customer base.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies Inc. works with customers to harness the power of robotic process automation to transform their businesses and enable their employees to be more productive, resulting in better business outcomes. We are a proud recipient of UiPath’s 2020, Americas Impact Partner of the Year. Lydonia is headquartered in Boston and serves customers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com