The Shore Thing, by Beach Blvd., Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST LIFESTYLE SANITIZING SPRITZ - 2021”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach Blvd., acclaimed beauty brand, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST LIFESTYLE SANITIZING SPRITZ - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Beach Blvd. into our BoLAA family."

The Shore Thing - Lifestyle Sanitizing Spritz is a lightly scented lifestyle sanitizing spritz created with a blend of lavender, lemon, and bergamot essential oils. This highly rated sanitizing spritz is perfect for at home or on the go. While killing 99.9% of germs, this product easily sprays for an instant clean.

The Shore Thing - Lifestyle Sanitizing Spritz encourages customers to protect themselves and their loved ones by spraying it on everything from hands and feet to scooters, bikes, or gym equipment. Consumers can even use it on ride-share vehicles and public transport to stay safe on the go.

Beach Blvd is a Los Angeles-based beauty brand inspired by the most beautiful coasts across the globe, from Australia's Gold and Sunshine Coasts to Santa Monica, California. Additionally, for every purchase, Beach Blvd. donates hand sanitizer to at-risk communities.