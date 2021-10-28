STATEMENT REGARDING IN RE IMPLICATED INDIVIDUAL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, October 28, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State Supreme Court today announced their decision in In Re Implicated Individual. Pursuant to a standing court order the Office of the Attorney General has, until this point, been unable to comment on any issues surrounding this matter. Furthermore, pursuant to office policy there will be no further comments made regarding this case with the lone exception being this clarifying statement.

An August 24, 2021 story published by the Associated Press attributed certain statements to law enforcement officers and the Attorney General. Those anonymous statements are inaccurate and do not properly reflect the position of our Office.

