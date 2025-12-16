Attorney General Jackley, DCI Rule Beresford Police Officer Involved Shooting Justified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 16, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review has determined that a Beresford Police Department Officer was justified in his use of force during a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 21, in Beresford.

“The person involved refused to obey the commands of the officer and pointed a loaded gun at the officer,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The officer was justified in the use of force to protect himself and others.”

The Nov. 21 incident began when the officer stopped a Ford Expedition SUV for a traffic violation in the Truck Towne Travel Plaza in Beresford. The driver of the SUV was identified as Christopher John Pearson, 36, of Brookings, SD.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he detected the odor of alcohol and witnessed an open container. Pearson was compliant at first but became more combative once he left the vehicle as instructed. The officer had to push Pearson towards the patrol vehicle, and Pearson eventually slammed both firsts onto the hood of the patrol vehicle.

As he was being placed under arrest, Pearson took the officer’s handcuffs away from the officer and started walking back to his SUV. When Pearson refused the officer’s verbal commands, the officer fired his Taser twice at Pearson, but the suspect did not stop.

When Pearson reached his vehicle, he took a 9mm derringer style, two-barreled pistol from the truck and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, shooting Pearson who was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI processed the crime scene, conducted a forensic examination of evidence, interviewed those involved, and reviewed all available video. The pistol used by Pearson was recovered at the scene.

Testing of Pearson’s blood showed a blood alcohol content of 0.212 percent, but no illegal drugs. Blood and urine samples of the officer tested negative for alcohol or illegal drugs.

Pearson was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm. He had two prior misdemeanor DUI convictions, one prior felony DUI conviction, and one prior felony Assault on Law Enforcement conviction. In September 2025, Pearson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI and Open Alcohol Container. Those charges had not yet been resolved at the time of this incident.

Law enforcement agencies that assisted were the South Dakota Forensic Lab, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Beresford Police Department, and Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is the seventh Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

DCI’s summary of the Nov. 21 investigation can be found here:

NOTE: Attached is a photo of the 9mm two-barreled Derringer pistol found at the scene.

