Attorney General Jackley Commends SD Supreme Court For Affirming Conviction on 11 Felony Crimes Against Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley commends the South Dakota Supreme Court for unanimously upholding the conviction of a Sturgis man who was sentenced to 65 years in prison on 11 counts of felony crimes involving five different children.

“These victims remain in our thoughts and prayers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the Attorney General Office staff who investigated and prosecuted this case.”

Lance Lowell Long was sentenced in July 2024 after being convicted by a Corson County Jury of one count of Second Degree Rape, one count of Third Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and five counts of Abuse of or Cruelty to a Minor. Long had previously served time in prison for similar child abuse crimes that occurred in Minnehaha County.

At trial, each of the victims testified. The prosecution offered evidence of six separate detailed instances of abuse.

Long appealed, arguing the circuit court erred in admitting evidence of Long’s similar other prior acts. He also argued that the circuit court improperly denied Long’s motion for judgment of acquittal on the Second Degree Rape conviction. The Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s decisions on both issues.

Both the initial investigation and prosecution of the case were conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, which also handled the appeal before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s opinion can be read here:

