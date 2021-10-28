Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ohood Al Roumi, and Smart Dubai World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureates for Cities
We want to encourage the design and development of cities and environments nature and human-centric.
If we want to flourish cities have to help to build communities and to encourage economies of well-being.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the World Happiness Awards is once again ready and eager to recognize and celebrate organizations and individuals that are realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all! Our World Happiness Award Laureates in the Category of Cities (Individual) are His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi
Few places are moving as fast as Dubai. What was once a small fishing village along the Persian Gulf has become one of the fastest-growing cities globally. Aiming to lead its way to innovation and advances in science, Dubai is set to leap into the future like no other. Of course, all of this is possible with the progressive leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. H. H. Mohammed is a Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai.
Recently, H.H. Mohammed has announced the UAE Strategy for the Future, a comprehensive roadmap that will take the nation to the next great era of development. The long-term strategy will steer Dubai’s growth by identifying the needs and challenges of the future, addressing them through impactful plans, and successfully leveraging new opportunities for overall development. The UAE Strategy for the Future will be implemented in short, medium, and long-term phases.
The strategy includes future prototypes for healthcare, education, and social development, and the environment sectors. These prototypes will be a basis for government policymaking.
The UAE strategy also includes:
Building national human competencies in all vital sectors.
Strengthening international relationships.
Developing specialized R&D labs to evaluate future challenges and opportunities.
Under the UAE strategy, planning for the future of Dubai will become a mandatory part of the government departments, including reports which will serve as a benchmark for developing governmental policies and plans.
The UAE strategy also involves several innovative initiatives. The plan is for every government department to have a Director of the UAE Strategy for the Future, making UAE the first government in the world to have this kind of position within its departments. As H.H. Sheikh Mohammad says: ‘As a nation, we have always been forward-looking and planning for the future, which has been a key driver of our success. The UAE Strategy for the Future is our new approach to planning for the future by predicting, analyzing, and implementing highly effective action plans that accelerate development.’
H.H. is a man with a vision of a better future for his people, and he surrounds himself with equally inspiring people. One such person is his Minister of State for Government Development and Future, Her Excellency Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi. Throughout her career, H. E. Ohood has held various other positions, such as the Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Vice-Chair of World Government Summit Organization, and Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, the first ministerial position of its kind in the world introduced by the UAE government.
Her Excellency is also a member of the Global Entrepreneurship Council (GEC) of the UN Foundation, making her the first Arab member in this prestigious council. She oversees numerous strategic projects and initiatives, including UAE Vision 2021, UAE Centennial 2071, the National Agenda, the UAE Government Strategy, and the National Strategy for Innovation. Despite the challenging times we live in, it is always inspiring to see people willing to go above and beyond to make their communities, cities, and countries thrive. With such leadership as H.H. Mohammad and help from his like-minded partners, it’s no wonder that Dubai is dreaming a dream that will come true.
Recently, His Highness has launched the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, with a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. What is the goal of this strategy? The goal is to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life. For this, and so much more, we are happy to see H.H. Mohammad and H.E. Ohood as laureates for the World Happiness Awards 2021. Join us in our celebration of people and communities, making this planet a better place for all!
Our World Happiness Award Laureate in the Category of Cities (community) is Smart Dubai.
Smart Dubai
For years, Dubai has made a name for itself as an incredibly technically advanced city. In just a couple of decades, Dubai turned from a small village along the Persian Gulf into a city with the world’s tallest building, the world’s longest autonomous metro system, and the world’s largest artificial island, all fully interconnected to the city’s existing infrastructure. Its progressive initiatives and strategies made Dubai what it is today and what it will be in the future.
These achievements couldn’t happen without the vision of the true innovators, from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Dubai’s Government departments, who have proven more than once that they were up to the challenge of modern technology. One such initiative is Smart Dubai, which is set out to prepare the city to adopt the latest technologies – Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Big Data, that was already altering the way cities of the world were being managed and operated, for both public and private sector. The goal of the Smart Dubai initiative is to lead a citywide transformative effort by upgrading its digital infrastructure to maximize the benefits to the city from emerging smart technologies.
However, this initiative is rooted in the vision of its leader, to make Dubai the happiest city on Earth. As H.H. says: ‘Our ambition is to touch the life of every individual – to achieve a happier life for all.’ Smart Dubai ensures the rapid creation of seamless digital experiences so that citizens of Dubai can live an enriched life in their city. To make this happen, Smart Dubai has launched several initiatives: going paperless, Dubai blockchain strategy, startup support, smart cities global network, A.I. principles & ethics, A.I. lab, and happiness agenda.
The organizations’ vision centers on their primary strategy, Going Paperless, that seeks to digitize all government operations by the end of 2021. The goal of the paperless initiative is to cut millions of dollars of government costs, save hundreds of thousands of trees every year, and make urban life seamless for citizens, businesses, and visitors.
The person behind this magnificent project is Her Excellency Doctor Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr. She is the director-general of Smart Dubai and the first woman to lead the transformation of a smart city globally. H.E. Dr. Aisha also oversees the creation of The Smart City Index, the first-ever benchmark for smart city implementation worldwide, in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union and the United Nations. She is recognized globally for her incredible work.
As H.E. Dr. Aisha explains, those cities that use innovative technology to clean air, shorten lines, take care of the environment, and respond more sensitively to people’s needs offer a better quality of life. Such cities also function better and are more attractive to businesses. Both H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and H.E. Dr. Aisha hope to make Dubai the world’s happiest and smartest city. It is an ambitious project, but it is also a serious policy goal. For this reason, we are delighted to see Smart Dubai as one of the World Happiness Awards 2021. Join us in our celebration of people and communities, making this planet a better place for all!
