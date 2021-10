DNR enforcement actions for October 28

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dubuque County Gavilon Grain, LLC Comply with all laws and regulations applicable to discharging pollutants into a water of the State; pay $18,283.19 in fish restitution and investigative costs; pay $244,704.92 in mussel restitution; and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.