Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Oct. 28, 2021

Interim Committee Conducts Final Hearing

After conducting its fifth and final hearing on Oct. 20, the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection finished the information gathering portion of its investigative charge. During the hearing, the director of MO HealthNet outlined the challenges caused by the division’s outdated technology, health care organizations provided a “wish list” of suggested changes to improve the program and advocates testified in support of extending Medicaid coverage to one year for postpartum women. Recommendations from the initial report have already been enacted to streamline communications and procedures between the departments of Social Services and Health and Senior Services. The committee will submit its final report with a summary of its findings to the entire chamber by the end of November.

Support Veteran-Owned Businesses

Are you a veteran who owns a small business or wants to start one? Click to access a list of educational webinars, find entrepreneurial tips and connect with a local Veterans Business Outreach Center.

Addressing Missouri’s Business Communities

October has been a busy month as I have attended meetings, presented at a conference and participated on a legislative panel. On Oct. 14, the Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association invited me to be the keynote speaker for the 2021 Missouri Solar Summit. A week later on Oct. 20, I participated on a legislative panel during the virtual 2021 Missouri Tax, Manufacturing and Business Conference, sponsored by Associated Industries of Missouri. I’m grateful for these opportunities, and it seems like I always learn more than I teach at these events!

Helping Scouts Prepare to be Responsible Citizens

One of my favorite things is meeting with our community’s scouts and fielding questions about the Constitution, government and responsible citizenship. As a former scoutmaster and district chairman, I understand how important it is for youth to be involved in character-building organizations, like the Boy Scouts of America. Thanks to Troop 70 in Carl Junction for inviting me to attend the meeting on Oct. 18 and help the young scouts obtain their first year rank requirements.

Senator White teaches members of Troop 70 about the Constitution.

Safety Tips for Senior Citizens

The article I wrote for the October Better Living publication focuses on senior safety, wellness and ways to avoid being a victim of fraud. Please share the link with your aging loved ones.