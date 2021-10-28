Miracles Outreach 20th Anniversary Fashion Show Looks to Benefit Homeless Children and Victims of Human Trafficking

Miracles Outreach will be holding their 20th Anniversary Fashion Show & Gala on Friday, October 29, 2021.

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles Outreach will be holding their 20th Anniversary Fashion Show & Gala on Friday, October 29, 2021. The event will raise funds to improve the lives of abused, at-risk, and exploited youth of Human Trafficking who currently live in the Miracles Outreach housing facilities. It will take place on October 29, 2021 at the Centre Club in Tampa, FL. The event is now sold out, but virtual tickets to view the live stream event can still be purchased at http://miraclesoutreach.org/events/2021-runaway-to-runway-show/

The fashion show is a unique event as it highlights youth who are current and former residents of Miracles Outreach housing programs. The event serves as their PROM as many of them had to grow up too quickly and missed out on many rites of passage that most teenagers take for granted. It gives the kids an opportunity to have their hair done, makeup perfected, to dress in designer clothes and attend an event where people can support their perseverance.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Roaring Twenties” to celebrate 20 years of service that Miracles Outreach has given to the girls and the local community.

This year’s speakers include Joseph Lapado (Florida Surgeon General) and Susan Valdes (State Representative).

“The children look forward to this event each year,” said Michelle Walker, Executive Director of Miracles Outreach. “It provides current and former residents of our housing program with a fun outlet and a way for people to celebrate their success.”

About Miracles Outreach

Miracles Outreach works to restore our community by empowering program participants and/or residents to become self-sufficient – economically, emotionally, mentally and physically. Our purpose is to provide a safe, secure, nurturing environment for the educational and emotional development of at-risk youth, reducing the risk factors that lead to juvenile delinquency.

We have a track record of success when it comes to housing children which are coming from some of the most troubling situations imaginable. When one child ages out or leaves our family to live with a competent, capable family member, the State of Florida seeks to fill that void by immediately contacting us in hopes that we will provide care for yet another deserving child.

