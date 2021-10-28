HPD Collaborative to Host Material Health Open Innovation Symposium II: The Art & Science of Material Health
Inaugural Material Health Innovation Awards to be Presented for Leading Edge Case Studies.WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPD Collaborative (HPDC) will host the second Material Health Open Innovation Symposium on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from noon to 5 pm EST. This free virtual event is dedicated solely to the rapidly growing field of Material Health practice. The U.S. Green Building Council and mindful MATERIALS are Symposium co-sponsors. Registration is now open.
“We have again seen significant advances in Material Health practice in the past year,“ said Wendy Vittori, HPDC Executive Director. “The Symposium provides a comprehensive report out on what’s happening right now - and where the innovators see things moving in the coming months. Whether you are an expert or just beginning your Material Health work, the Symposium is a quick and efficient way to learn what you can do to save time, lower costs and increase your performance in this important aspect of green building.”
Symposium participants will learn about the latest innovations taking place in the field of Material Health from researchers, educators, manufacturers, architects, designers and ecosystem partners. Experts on the leading edge of innovation will share how the building industry is rapidly transforming to the use of healthier building products.
Symposium Sessions:
• 2021 Symposium Keynote
• Introducing Social Equity in Material Health Practice
• Leading Edge Case Studies for Manufacturer Product & Design Project Team Innovations – There is still time to submit your case study – See below. Four will be selected for presentation in the Symposium. All submissions will be published in proceedings.
• 2020-2021 – Tracking the Material Health Advances of the Past Year
• The Latest Advances in Product Optimization and Circularity
• Taking Material Health Information to the Next Level
• Advancing Material Health Practice in Architecture and Design Firms
Annie Bevan, Executive Director of mindful MATERIALS, said "mindful MATERIALS is excited to come together with HPDC, U.S. Green Building Council and other leaders in Material Health to discuss and learn about significant advances in transparency and optimized materials during the Material Health Open Innovation Symposium II. This event is a primer for businesses looking to better understand the importance of, and opportunities in, green building, and build a common road map for Material Health action in the built environment.”
“The future requires rethinking the selection of materials in our buildings,” said Wes Sullens, Director, LEED, U.S. Green Building Council. “The materials and resources used in LEED green buildings not only do less harm but go further and regenerate the natural and social environments from which they originate. We have seen product manufacturers taking amazing steps like committing to using cleaner energy or sourcing more sustainable raw materials. LEED rewards these innovative leaders while simultaneously pushing others who aren’t there yet to get going.”
Robin Guenther, Principal of Perkins+Will, is the keynote speaker. Ms. Guenther will provide her unique perspective on how we can accelerate the advance of Material Health in architecture and design firms. Ms. Guenther also serves as Senior Advisor to Health Care Without Harm and is a member of the HPDC Board of Directors. Her innovative healthcare projects have been published nationally and internationally.
HPDC welcomes back Nadav Malin, President of BuildingGreen, who will again moderate the Symposium. Mr. Malin is the building industry’s go-to resource for thoughtful perspective on the materials and design solutions that define sustainable building practice.
Inaugural Material Health Innovation Awards for Project Teams and Product Manufacturers - Applications close November 5, 2021.
Building Design Teams and Manufacturers are invited to share their organizations’ breakthrough Material Health innovations with colleagues during the Symposium. Four case study presentations (two from project teams and two from product manufacturers) will be selected to receive the new, Material Health Innovation Presentation award. Selections will be for those case studies that best demonstrate performance and results at the "leading edge" of Material Health innovation. Each of these case studies will be highlighted during the Symposium with a 15-minute presentation by the authors. All submissions that meet the entry requirements will be recognized with the Material Health Innovation Honorable Mention award, and will be included in the Symposium proceedings. All accepted case studies will also be featured in the new “Innovators” section of the HPDC website.
Guidelines for case study submissions and further information about the Material Health Innovation Award program is available here.
Visit the HPD Collaborative website for more information about Material Health Open Innovation Symposium II.
ABOUT HPDC
HPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 330 organizational members, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become the most widely adopted industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information, since its launch in 2012, with almost 9,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness and innovation in the practices of reporting, disclosure, specification and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org or with HPDC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
