Matt Smith Named New CSO at Techcyte
Technology executive Matt Smith with 20+ years experience teams up with Techcyte to lead the company’s partnering activityOREM, UTAH, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte, developer of the premier Clinical Pathology AI Platform, announced today that it has named Matt Smith as its new Chief Strategy Officer.
As Chief Strategy Officer, Matt will be responsible for leading Techcyte’s partnering, corporate development and risk management efforts. In this newly created role at Techcyte, Matt will work closely with the senior leadership team to identify and bring to fruition key partnering opportunities to create value for those partners, for Techcyte stakeholders and for the people whose lives are impacted by this technology.
Ben Cahoon, the CEO of Techcyte, reflects: “I had the opportunity to work with Matt when we were both part of LANDesk Software where we used partnering and other corporate development activity to massively grow that business. We are excited to add Matt to our senior leadership team to leverage his skills and experience to help us accelerate the achievement of the Techcyte vision.”
Matt is an experienced technology executive with 20+ years experience in the fields of strategy, corporate development, competitive insights, consumer insights, innovation and risk management. He was the Chief Strategy Officer for ZAGG, Inc., a $500M+ annual revenue, formerly NASDAQ-listed market-leading provider of consumer electronics and smartphone accessories. He also served as Vice President of Corporate Development and General Counsel for LANDesk Software (now Ivanti), a leader in systems, security, service and asset management software.
Ben Cahoon
Techcyte, Inc.
+1 801-980-0414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn