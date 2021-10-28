BLFJ News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory Debate

www.blackrightsmatter.org

Black Lawyers for Justice/Black Rights Matter

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory Debate

Date/ Time: Friday October 29, 2021 – 2:00pm

Location: The Black Academy of Arts and Letters
650 S. Griffith Street – Dallas, TX 75202

ZOOM link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88524621728?pwd=eDdjQVFhdSsxdXJsaHY4WGpqUCtudz09

Contact: Black Lawyers for Justice attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com

Black Lawyers for Justice lead counsel Malik Z. Shabazz, along with witnesses and victims of police brutality, will hold a news conference to address recent news reports that excessive force is still a major problem in the Dallas Police Department. https://www.dallasweekly.com/articles/i-popped-one-off-rethinking-police-use-of-deadly-force/. At this news conference details of Black Lawyers for Justice will announce a formal investigation into the pattern and practices of the Dallas Police Department and how citizens will be legally empowered to address their grievances with DPD in an unprecedented way.

New conference speakers will respond to Texas Republican State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth Lawmaker, who has drawn-up a list of 850 books on subjects ranging from racism to sexuality that could “make students feel discomfort,” and is otherwise trying to eliminate all books that could make Whites feel bad. This is an outrage to history. A counter-attack will be announced by local activists.

The “critical race theory” debate is currently raging in the Dallas Ft. Worth area, but the Black voices have not been heard at all in Republican dominated debate. Legal action may be taken by Black parents in the Dallas Ft. Worth area to protect their children’s interests.
Reference:
https://www.axios.com/local/dallas/2021/10/11/southlake-schools-anti-racism-book
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/texas-lawmaker-says-850-books-ranging-race-sexuality-cause-discomfort-rcna3953

Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com

You just read:

BLFJ News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory Debate

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445 attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
Company/Organization
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE

Silver Spring, Maryland,
United States
+1 301-513-5445
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Making sure you get the representation you deserve. We're dedicated to ensuring that we take care of all of our clients, and that their legal needs are met and exceeded. We offer high-quality legal work and personal client service. We’re committed to providing you with top notch legal support. We serve a wide range of clientele, and value every client relationship greatly. Each engagement benefits from the depth and breadth of our expertise. We approach every client with a focus on integrity, advocacy, and understanding. We fight for you!

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/

More From This Author
BLFJ News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory Debate
SISTERS OF THE UNDERGROUND HOSTS SEX TRAFFICKING, MISSING PERSONS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WORKSHOP
News Conference: Tyler Newby Hung Jury / Race Case
View All Stories From This Author