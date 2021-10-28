BLFJ News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory Debate
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory Debate
Black Lawyers for Justice/Black Rights Matter
Date/ Time: Friday October 29, 2021 – 2:00pm
Location: The Black Academy of Arts and Letters
650 S. Griffith Street – Dallas, TX 75202
ZOOM link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88524621728?pwd=eDdjQVFhdSsxdXJsaHY4WGpqUCtudz09
Contact: Black Lawyers for Justice attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
Black Lawyers for Justice lead counsel Malik Z. Shabazz, along with witnesses and victims of police brutality, will hold a news conference to address recent news reports that excessive force is still a major problem in the Dallas Police Department. https://www.dallasweekly.com/articles/i-popped-one-off-rethinking-police-use-of-deadly-force/. At this news conference details of Black Lawyers for Justice will announce a formal investigation into the pattern and practices of the Dallas Police Department and how citizens will be legally empowered to address their grievances with DPD in an unprecedented way.
New conference speakers will respond to Texas Republican State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth Lawmaker, who has drawn-up a list of 850 books on subjects ranging from racism to sexuality that could “make students feel discomfort,” and is otherwise trying to eliminate all books that could make Whites feel bad. This is an outrage to history. A counter-attack will be announced by local activists.
The “critical race theory” debate is currently raging in the Dallas Ft. Worth area, but the Black voices have not been heard at all in Republican dominated debate. Legal action may be taken by Black parents in the Dallas Ft. Worth area to protect their children’s interests.
Reference:
https://www.axios.com/local/dallas/2021/10/11/southlake-schools-anti-racism-book
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/texas-lawmaker-says-850-books-ranging-race-sexuality-cause-discomfort-rcna3953
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com