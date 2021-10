BLFJ News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory Debate

Black Lawyers for Justice/Black Rights Matter

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event: News Conference on Police Brutality; Critical Race Theory DebateDate/ Time: Friday October 29, 2021 – 2:00pmLocation: The Black Academy of Arts and Letters650 S. Griffith Street – Dallas, TX 75202 ZOOM link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88524621728?pwd=eDdjQVFhdSsxdXJsaHY4WGpqUCtudz09 Contact: Black Lawyers for Justice attorney.shabazz@yahoo.comBlack Lawyers for Justice lead counsel Malik Z. Shabazz, along with witnesses and victims of police brutality, will hold a news conference to address recent news reports that excessive force is still a major problem in the Dallas Police Department https://www.dallasweekly.com/articles/i-popped-one-off-rethinking-police-use-of-deadly-force/ . At this news conference details of Black Lawyers for Justice will announce a formal investigation into the pattern and practices of the Dallas Police Department and how citizens will be legally empowered to address their grievances with DPD in an unprecedented way.New conference speakers will respond to Texas Republican State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth Lawmaker, who has drawn-up a list of 850 books on subjects ranging from racism to sexuality that could “make students feel discomfort,” and is otherwise trying to eliminate all books that could make Whites feel bad. This is an outrage to history. A counter-attack will be announced by local activists.The “critical race theory” debate is currently raging in the Dallas Ft. Worth area, but the Black voices have not been heard at all in Republican dominated debate. Legal action may be taken by Black parents in the Dallas Ft. Worth area to protect their children’s interests.Reference: