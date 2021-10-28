Magaldi Group Announced As New Sponsor For Energy From Waste Conference 2021

SMi Group reports: new sponsor announced ahead of the Energy From Waste conference this December, London UK

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convening on 1st – 2nd December 2021, London UK. With case studies from the leading Energy from Waste plants within UK and Europe the event will give an overall look into all aspects of running a successful facility.

Due to the current political climate, the Energy From Waste industry is changing dramatically. This years, conference agenda will explore how technological innovations and new policy are assisting the growth of the Energy from Waste market in a decarbonised world.

Interested parties can register at: http://www.efw-event.com/PR5EIN

SMi Group are delighted to announce that Magaldi Group as a new sponsor for the Energy From Waste conference.

Who are Magaldi Group?

Founded in 1929 in Italy, Magaldi Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of steel belt conveyors to handle materials in severe conditions - including high temperature, abrasive, and heavy materials - used in coal-fired power plants, foundries, steel mills, mineral processing plants, cement plants, waste-to-energy plants, and solid-fuel power plants, with more than 1,500 installations worldwide.

Magaldi Group’s mission is to design, manufacture and market reliable, high-quality systems which are able to provide environmentally sustainable industrial solutions worldwide. *

Building upon the success of last year, this year's event will bring together international waste management operators, developers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users to discuss the most crucial topics within Energy from Waste.

This year's conference will explore how technological innovations and new policies assist the growth of the Energy from Waste market in a decarbonised world.

To register, please visit: http://www.efw-event.com/PR5EIN

Energy from Waste 2021

1st – 2nd December 2021

London, United Kingdom

