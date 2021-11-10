Wi-Fi Connection on the Flights
Wi-Fi Connection on the FlightsLOS ANGELAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study, 74% of passengers are willing to pay for Wi-Fi connectivity on a short flight, and 82% of passengers will do the same on a longer flight.
With the growing demand of being connected at all times, people need a Wi-Fi connection even when they are flying thousands of feet above the ground. According to research, 60% of passengers opt for in-flight connectivity instead of in-flight entertainment. Some people sent important business emails, and some people make online contact with their families.
How Does Airplane Wi-Fi Work?
There are two ways Wi-Fi works in an airplane. One is Air-to-ground, and the other is a Satellite-based system.
- Air-to-ground
The Wi-Fi works like any regular cellular data network with towers projecting the signals in an air-to-ground system. However, for airplane Wi-Fi, these towers project signals upwards instead of downwards like mobile phones. An antenna is fixed beneath airplanes receiving signals from these towers and sending them to an onboard server that converts the signals into the Wi-Fi that people use.
- Satellite-Based Wi-Fi System
With these systems, a dome-shaped antenna is fitted on the top of the plane. It receives signals from satellites revolving around the earth. The antenna has to continuously reposition itself to receive signals because the airplane and satellite are in constant motion. Therefore, an air-to-ground system is preferred over this system because it runs seamlessly. However, when the airplane is flying someplace with no towers, satellite systems are preferred.¨
Is It Worth It?
The race for in-flight Wi-Fi connections is getting competitive day by day as airlines worldwide offer these services. However, the Wi-Fi connection in airplanes is unlike anything it is on the ground, which can make one question, is it even worth it? Here are the issues involved with in-flight Wi-Fi:
- Too Much Expensive
Passengers have to pay a hefty amount to enjoy Wi-Fi services up in the sky! These charges vary from airline to airline, and some even offer it for free. But most probably, airplanes with Wi-Fi charge a large sum of money to offer these services, which may or may not work once the plane is up in the sky.
- Slow & Unstable Connection
Just because they charge more doesn't mean passengers will get more. The internet service on flights can be terribly slow and unstable. It doesn't work until passengers are at least 10,000 feet above the ground, and once passengers get it, it is too slow to even check an important message.
- No Compensation
Suppose passengers have paid for the inflight Wi-Fi, but the internet is not working due to some technical issues. In that case, the airline will not compensate for the fees.
The Bottom Line
Imagine paying all that extra fees only to find out that the internet on a flight is not even working? Isn't it better to wait for a few hours and save a lot of money and hassle of bearing the extremely spotty internet connection?
