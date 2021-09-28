The More Antennas, the Stronger WiFi Signal?
The More Antennas, the Stronger WiFi Signal?NEWYORK, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people assume that wireless routers with more antennas will automatically provide a stronger WiFi signal. While this may seem logical, it is not always true. For starters, there are many different factors besides the antenna that can determine the strength of a WiFi signal.
Antennas are part of a router that allows us to connect our devices to a wireless network. Routers on the market have different numbers of antennas, which confuses many users, who think more antennas will provide a better connection.
Types of Wireless Router Antennas
1. To complicate matters further, wireless routers can use different types of antennas.
2. There are omnidirectional antennas that can send out signals in all directions.
3. Sectorial antennas only send out alerts in specific ranges or sectors of varying degrees.
4. The directional antennas give out a more limited signal to areas of only 30 or 45 degrees.
5. Wireless routers for homes come with omnidirectional antennas that emit a signal to all areas of the house that are within range.
In addition, there are external antennas and internal antennas. Some routers have both, while others have both. The inner antenna provides spherical coverage, while the outer antenna's coverage is shaped like a doughnut and has a wider horizontal range.
Factors affecting WiFi signal
To verify whether there is a relationship between signal strength and the number of antennas, Speedefy conducted a signal test over the same distance using the Speedefy K7 with 7 antennas and the Speedefy K8 with 4 antennas. The test results showed that the same device received signals from two routers with different antennas with no significant difference.
In addition to the number of antennas, the router's WiFi signal is more influenced by the input and output devices. For example, the capacity of the WiFi controller is one of the biggest determinants. In a single-band router, there is only one WiFi controller. The dual-band router will have two WiFi controllers, so the signal is stronger. In addition, The chip of the router is also one of the factors affecting the signal of the router. For example, the signal of some routers without antennas is still better than that of routers with antennas.
The strength or performance of your output device can also affect the type of WiFi signal you can get. For example, the Speedefy KX450 is a WiFi6 router, so if your device doesn't support WiFi6, then you won't see much of a noticeable improvement in your internet speed. If your phone or laptop lacks the capacity for a high-speed connection, you won't be able to enjoy a strong WiFi signal, no matter how good your router is.
In addition, there are other external factors that can affect WiFi signal strength, such as physical obstacles. Concrete walls, appliances, and mirrors are some of the things that keep WiFi signals from reaching their maximum range, even in smaller homes.
The presence of other wireless networks in the area can also interfere with your signal strength. Similarly, if there are too many WiFi devices or other electronic devices in an area, they can mess with your network frequency and cause you to experience a weaker signal.
As you can see, there are many factors that can determine the strength of a WiFi signal, and these factors have nothing to do with the number of antennas on your router. If you're keen on a multi-antenna wireless router, the Speedefy K7 will do the trick. Anyway, it's best to take all of these factors into account when choosing your next router so you can experience the best possible connection.
Speedefy Marketing Team
www.speedefy.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Speedefy K7 AC2100 - The Best Budget Router on Amazon