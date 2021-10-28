Scientology Church Hosts Interfaith Peace and Human Rights Event

Julia Allender, Director Youth for Human Rights of Sacramento Pastor Alice Baber Banks Bishop Jon Fish Church of Latter Day Saints

“Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home – so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento came together to celebrate a Day of Peace and Human Rights at the Church of Scientology of Sacramento.

“Sacramento, with its top ten ranking as one of the most ethnically diverse large cities in the nation, was a befitting place to host this human rights event – said the local Scientology Church’s Public Affairs Director.

The event opened with local youth members presenting the “What Are Human Rights?” video as part of the Youth For Human Rights Campaign.

Along with the current President Serene Erby of the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento, many faith leaders came to lend their words of encouragement at the event and featured;

• Deacon Paul Friedrich - Roman Catholic - Lady of the Assumption

• Pastor Charles de Watteville - Sacramento Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

• Chief Master Sgt. ret. Al Wilson – Christian

• Sister Joanie - Brahma Kumaris

• Rev. Rohn Walker - Scientology Capitol Mission

• Hajji Yusuf Ali Mohammad – Muslim

• Rev. Dave Lyman – Spiritual Life Center, Sacramento

• Bishop Jon Fish - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

• Rev. Dr. Alice Baber-Banks - Christian Fellowship Ministry

• Rev. Kay Alice Daly – Scientology Church and Interfaith Board Member

Each carried messages of Hope, Love, Peace and Understanding to the many diverse ethnic groups in attendance. Central to that message was effective actions to take in our daily lives to make that happen.

Also speaking at this event was the Exec Director of the Local (Sacramento) Chapter for Youth For Human Rights, Julia Allender.

Youth For Human Rights is a worldwide organization composed of chapters around the world with the purpose to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace.

Julia spoke to the importance of education and her belief that education in these 30 Human Rights is the key to raise more awareness and create a more peaceful world. She also hosts a monthly radio talk show entitled; “Let's Talk About Human Rights” with key community leaders engaged on human rights issues based out of Los Angeles.

The feedback from the event was very positive. Many commented on how wonderful the speakers were throughout the event. The next Human Rights Event at the Church of Scientology in Sacramento will be in recognition of Human Rights Day on December 10th celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

For more information about the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento visit them at; https://sacramentointerfaith.org/

For more information about the Youth For Human Rights campaign visit them here at: https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/what-are-human-rights/

For more Information about the Sacramento Church of Scientology visit them here at: https://www.scientology-sacramento.org/