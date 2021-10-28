Bank Ripple - METAVERSE takes the lead OF FACEBOOK
EINPresswire.com/ -- After Mark Zuckerberg's statement about orienting Facebook from a "Social Media company" to a "Metaverse company", the technology world became eager to follow the metaverse trend and see it as the next revolution of the internet globally.
In fact, the metaverse has been around for a long time and is brought up in the world of cinema and the cryptocurrency market. Today, let's learn about the GameFi Bank Ripple project as well as Bank Ripple's competitiveness when applying the metaverse trend in their project.
What is Metaverse?
First presented in Snow Crash, a science fiction novel by American writer Neal Stephenson published in 1992, Metaverse is a meeting place of the physical, virtual (VR), augmented reality (AR) world that aims to help users experience the most true. With the trend of NFT and Gaming in the Crypto market emerging as a phenomenon, Metaverse is expected as the next trend after Play to Earn.
The future of the metaverse
In fact, Metaverse can be established on the basis of many different types of technology. In a world that celebrates unlimited creativity, interaction, and decentralized freedom like Metaverse, there are cases of endless and unrealized use for making money and living in virtual worlds.
"In Metaverse, everything can be traded, this is a great opportunity for innovators to come to something unique and find a niche market for themselves. You can rent your land for the events, you can create wearable devices that people can buy and dress in the metaverse, you can have billboards and build games.It all depends on your imagination," says NFT artist Singh.
No one can predict exactly the future of the metaverse but the importance of cryptocurrency to its development is certain.
Bank Ripple harnesses Metaverse potential
Bank Ripple is the first gaming ecosystem built and operated on Ripple. Players use their fighting skills to enjoy a realistic match experience and earn valuable and tradable digital assets. Bank Ripple is a platform that opens up payments for XRP in a safe and simple way for users. This is Ripple's open developer monetization platform. With its ecosystem, Bank Ripple has extended the GameFi mechanism and released its own “Play to Earn” game.
Towards the goal of building a Bank Ripple platform that features social networking sites and employment platforms, Bank Ripple has created a strong community and create opportunities for players to participate in "play to earn" games and get BRP coins soon.
On their roadmap, Bank Ripple outlined plans to upgrade their gaming system to a virtual reality (VR Gaming) game in March 2022, launching Bank Ripple Metaverse BRU/BRM/BRL in November 2022, as well as an upgrade to the Bank Ripple 2.0 in November 2023.
Website: https://bank-ripple.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BankRipple_BRP
Telegram: https://t.me/BankRipple
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BankRipple.BRP
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKFzl225Xp-JD4SscuTM3w
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bank-ripple/
SEED ROUND ON THE WEB
Percent: 8.5%
Total: 85M BRP
Price: $0.02
Investment: $100 - $500
Unlock: 10%
Vesting: 9 months
Start Date: November 1, 2021
End Date: November 15, 2021
