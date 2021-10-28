Avanseus to Launch Artificial Intelligence Use Case Design Studio
The new Design Studio will use the latest AI, deep learning and cloud technologiesSINGAPORE/ITALY, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanseus today announced its plans to open an advanced software development center with personnel based in Singapore, Italy and the United States. The center will use AI, deep learning, and cloud architecture to create new and innovative use cases to meet customers’ changing needs and develop an enriched solution portfolio. This will allow Avanseus to offer additional solutions and expand its current Telecommunications Service Provider centric portfolio into new industry verticals. The center will be known as the “Avanseus Use Case Design Studio”.
Giuseppe Donagemma, Avanseus Chairman, commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Avanseus Use Case Design Studio. The Avanseus software R&D team has already built a world-class universal prediction engine and supports our customers’ digital transformation journey. The new Design Studio will offer use cases not yet seen in our industry and will be an important extension of our capabilities in software development and our industry expertise.”
The team at Avanseus Use Case Design Studio will be involved in various aspects of solution development - from business analysis and technical design to software development across different use cases, architectures, and technologies.
Avanseus Use Case Design Studio is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022 and grow to over 40 personnel globally within 24 months. The Design Studio is currently looking for outstanding product managers, computer scientists and software engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit to work on cutting-edge use case design and development. Interested candidates should have expertise in AI and cloud technologies, and may click on the following positions to apply via LinkedIn:
About Avanseus
Avanseus is a leading technology and software innovator. The company specializes in building enterprise solutions driven by artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. Avanseus has developed an industry-leading Universal Prediction Engine and is currently focused on predictive maintenance, especially in the telecom sector. Today, our solutions are deployed in Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe and South America.
Avanseus was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company has established entities in India, US and Europe, and has a network of partners across key global markets.
