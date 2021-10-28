Submit Release
Media Alert: Port Huron Armory Visit Announced to Show Need for Equitable Female Facilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE   

October 13, 2021 

Contact: Penny Carroll penelope.t.carroll.civ@army.mil Cell: 586-842-8424

 

Port Huron Armory Visit Announced to Show Need for Equitable Female Facilities

LANSING, Mich. - Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will tour the Port Huron Armory at 2525 Dove St, Port Huron, 48060, along with local and state elected officials on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The visit is to highlight the need for upgrades and improvements to ensure Michigan's female soldiers have equitable facilities (bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.) at the armory. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in June of this year her proposal to invest over $50 million in state funds into this effort which will then leverage an equal amount of federal dollars to address these issues of inequity, while also providing local construction jobs and overall improvements at armories across the state.

Media are invited to attend the Friday event at the Armory for a tour and remarks by the general and should plan to be in place no later than 10:30 a.m. RSVP to Penny Carroll at 517-481-7731.

