Media Alert: Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers to Tour Ypsilanti Armory with State Elected Leadership

Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers to Tour Ypsilanti Armory with State Elected Leadership

LANSING, Mich. - Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will tour the Ypsilanti Armory at 7400 S Huron River Dr., Ypsilanti, 48197, along with local and state elected officials on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The visit is to highlight the need for upgrades and improvements to ensure Michigan's female soldiers have equitable facilities (bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.) at the armory. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in June of this year her proposal to invest over $50 million in state funds into this effort which will then leverage an equal amount of federal dollars to address these issues of inequity, while also providing local construction jobs and overall improvements at armories across the state.

Media are invited to attend the Friday event at the Armory for a tour and remarks by the general and should plan to be in place no later than 9:30 a.m. RSVP to Penny Carroll at 517-481-7731.