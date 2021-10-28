More about Man Arrested in North Carolina on Georgia Criminal Charges Related to the Sex Exploitation of Children

Jonesboro, GA (October 27, 2021) – On Monday, October 25, 2021, Laine Mullins, age 28, was arrested by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) on four Georgia arrests warrants for the Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material). The arrest warrants were taken by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit after an investigation of Mullins’ online activity. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This investigation led to a search warrant at Mullins’ home in Jonesboro, Clayton County, Georgia, where it was determined that Mullins had moved to North Carolina two weeks prior. NCSBI was requested to assist the GBI in locating and seizing electronic devices related to Mullins. NCSBI subsequently executed a search warrant on Mullins’ new address in Hope Mills, NC, where evidence in this case was seized.

Mullins is currently awaiting extradition to the State of Georgia.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.