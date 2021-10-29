ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres confirms leadership in the hotel industry and obtains 2 World Travel Awards recognitions

The World Travel Awards are recognized as authorities of excellence for the tourism industry.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres “All Suites Luxury Resort”, operated by ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel chain that is recognized for its innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality® announced that it received two recognitions as "Mexico's Leading Beach Resort" and "Mexico's Leading Conference Hotel", which are granted annually by the World Travel Awards organization.

These awards are presented to businesses within the travel and tourism industry that offer services or products of the highest standards. The voting process for all the categories began March 30, 2021, and at that time clients and the general public were allowed to begin casting their votes for their preferred industry company that had been nominated.

“Everyone, within the ATELIER de Hoteles family, we feel very excited and proud to receive two very important recognitions in the 2021 World Travel Awards, especially since our luxurious resort, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, opened only two years ago. With travel reactivation, the notable tendency of travelers searching for the best tourism products in the world has presented itself, hence, the winning of a World Travel Award this year is more valuable than ever,” stated Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

It is important to mention that the 2021 World Travel Awards program registered a record number of monthly votes from tourism consumers. Additionally, the institution's website also received more search traffic than any other year to date. The above confirms that as the global recuperation process gains momentum, the desire to travel does as well.

“It is an honor to know that the vanguardist facilities of our luxurious resort, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, and, above all, the personalized service of all of our Arteleros, has been recognized with these awards that are greatly renowned internationally. I would like to express my gratitude to all who have voted for us, but, principally to the guests who have trusted us to enjoy their marvelous vacations in Cancun, and to our Arteleros for their consistent passion for Handmade Hospitality®,” declared Mascia Nadin, COO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

Notably, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres is a luxurious, all-inclusive, 5+ star resort that houses a facility that caters exclusively to adults and guests 16+ years of age, however, there is also a separate segment that is dedicated to family reconnection in a kid-friendly environment. Both hotels offer a sophisticated experience that is highlighted by contemporary Mexican art and an immersive culinary proposal, and it is even more spectacular because of the incredible natural beauty of the surrounding Caribbean Sea.

For additional information regarding the World Travel Awards, visit the official website: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/profile-39546-atelier-playa-mujeres