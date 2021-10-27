Florida Reaches Lowest Case Rate in the Nation

Tallahassee, Fla. – As a result of Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership and our data-driven approach free of mandates, the State of Florida has one of the lowest COVID-19 daily average case rates in the last 7 days per 100,000 residents in the United States.

“Without mandates or lockdowns, COVID-19 cases in Florida have decreased 90% since August,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In addition to cases, hospitalizations have plummeted in our state. This has been accomplished by making monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines widely available throughout our state while protecting Floridians from government overreach.”

About this data

Sources: State and local health agencies (cases, deaths); U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (hospitalizations); Centers for Disease Control and state governments (vaccinations); Census Bureau (population and demographic data). The daily average is calculated with data that was reported in the last seven days. Vaccination data is not available for some states. All-time charts show data from Jan. 21, 2020 to present. www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/covid-cases.html

“As Florida now ranks lowest in the continental US in terms of COVID-19 rates per capita, we are proud to have stood firm in protecting liberty throughout the pandemic,” said Lieutenant Governor Nuñez. “Governor DeSantis’ approach was guided by science, data, and pragmatism, not fear and alarmist narratives.”

Since August:

COVID cases in school-aged children have decreased 87% since schools started; and,

Cases in young adults ages 18 to 24 decreased 93%.

“Under the Governor’s leadership, Florida has continued to take innovative approaches to the COVID-19 response – and it is incredible to see the data showing this success,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Moving forward, we must continue focusing on data and evidence to make public health decisions and not allow such decisions to be politicized.”

“Protecting our seniors and Florida’s front line health care workers from the impacts of COVID-19 has been and continues to be a priority for Governor DeSantis,” said Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller. “His data-driven, forward-thinking approach to tackling the impacts of COVID-19 are working. He has empowered Florida families to make the best decisions for their circumstances and kept them in their homes and communities and out of our hospitals.”

Since launching state-run monoclonal antibody sites in August:

More than 147,000 Floridians have received treatments at our 25 locations; and

Hospitalizations have decreased 87%.

Over 73% of eligible populations have been vaccinated in our state, which is on par with national averages. Florida focused on Seniors First, and as a result, individuals 65 and older have a very high vaccination rate of nearly 90%.

Since June, among individuals:

12-19 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 27%

20-29 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 18%

30-39 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 20%

40-49 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 19%

50-59 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 15%

60-64 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 11%

Floridians can find all COVID-19 resources, including monoclonal antibody treatment and vaccine locations at www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.

