Tennessee Valley Authority Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
TVA recognized for employees’ efforts to promote and maintain a safety culture across the organization.
The safety and protection of all electric energy industry employees is paramount, and TVA is leading the way.”KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
TVA is recognized for developing and implementing a “safety blitz” process. The company’s health and services committee collaborated with generation sites to foster safer workplaces and encourage employees to focus on identifying hazards, reducing risks, and taking pride in safety. The process also includes site walk downs and work observations. In fiscal year 2021, TVA was able to complete 40 safety blitzes and substantially reduce injuries.
“AEIC is delighted to honor TVA for their leadership in developing new programs to engage employees in activities to improve workplace safety,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “The safety and protection of all electric energy industry employees is paramount, and TVA is leading the way.”
“At TVA, nothing is more important than the safety of our employees,” said Bob Deacy, TVA senior vice president Generation Projects & Fleet Service. “Receiving this award is a privilege, because it recognizes our employees’ efforts to promote and maintain a safety culture across TVA.”
TVA will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
