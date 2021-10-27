Submit Release
State Auditor Blaha to Release the 2020 Municipal Liquor Store Report - For October 28. 2021

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – On Thursday, October 28th at 11am, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will release the 2020 Municipal Liquor Store Report at a hybrid press conference. Reporters are invited to join Auditor Blaha in person at the State Auditor’s Office at 525 Park Street, Suite 500 or via Zoom.

Please note that this dataset includes the effects of the pandemic on municipal liquor store operations in 2020.

What: Municipal Liquor Store Report release

Who: Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

When: Thursday, October 28th at 11:00am

Where: 525 Park Street, Saint Paul, MN – Suite 500* OR Via Zoom (Press: Please RSVP to Donald.McFarland@osa.state.mn.us for Zoom login credentials)

The public can live stream the event on the OSA YouTube channel.

*Masks are required when inside the Office of the State Auditor.

