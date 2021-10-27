Kansas Supreme Court appoints four and reappoints four to the Access to ...
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed four new members and reappointed four existing ones to the Access to Justice Committee.
The new members are:
- District Judge Jennifer Brunetti, 11th Judicial District, composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties
- Meredith Schnug, clinical associate professor and associate director of the Legal Aid Clinic at the University of Kansas School of Law, Lawrence
- Madeline Dickerson, protection order project coordinator for the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Casey Johnson, director of advocacy and litigation for Kansas Legal Services
Reappointed to three-year terms are:
- Christy Campbell, of counsel, Franklin Law Office, Wichita
- Retired district chief judge James Fleetwood, Wichita
- District Judge William Ossmann, 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County
- Ruth Wheeler, district court administrator, 5th Judicial District, composed of Chase and Lyon counties
Other members of the committee are:
- Chief Judge Kevin Berens, 15th Judicial District, composed of Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace counties
- District Judge Neil Foth, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County
- District Magistrate Judge Kenton Gleason, who serves in Hodgeman County of the 24th Judicial District
- Marcia Hannon, Kansas Supreme Court Law Library, Topeka
- Kristi Hill, clerk of the district court, 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County
- Christie Koehn, chief court services officer, 6th Judicial District, composed of Miami, Linn, and Bourbon counties
- Meredith Snepp, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Topeka
- District Magistrate Judge Ronald Sylvester, who serves in Kingman County of the 30th Judicial District
- Judge Sarah Warner, Kansas Court of Appeals