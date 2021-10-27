Kansas Supreme Court appoints four and reappoints four to the Access to ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed four new members and reappointed four existing ones to the Access to Justice Committee.

The new members are:

District Judge Jennifer Brunetti, 11th Judicial District, composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties

Meredith Schnug, clinical associate professor and associate director of the Legal Aid Clinic at the University of Kansas School of Law, Lawrence

Madeline Dickerson, protection order project coordinator for the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence

Casey Johnson, director of advocacy and litigation for Kansas Legal Services

Brunetti and Schnug fill terms ending June 30, 2024, Johnson fills an unexpired term ending June 30, 2022, and Dickerson fills an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023

Reappointed to three-year terms are:

Christy Campbell, of counsel, Franklin Law Office, Wichita

Retired district chief judge James Fleetwood, Wichita

District Judge William Ossmann, 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County

Ruth Wheeler, district court administrator, 5th Judicial District, composed of Chase and Lyon counties

The Access to Justice Committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court about issues such as increasing resources available for legal services for self-represented litigants in civil cases; improving planning and coordination for legal services delivery; and reducing potential barriers to equal access to justice.

Other members of the committee are: