Odyssey Impact Presents Healing the Healers 3:Youth Mental Health

Healing the Healers Odyssey Impact

A New, Live Virtual Lunch and Learn Video Series and Discussion with Innovative Faith Leaders Advocating for Youth Mental Health.

As a parent active in my faith community, these heartfelt packed conversations made me feel prepared in helping the youth. This series can assist faith leaders and youth professionals save lives.” — Kirsten Kelly, Senior Producer

NEW YORK, US, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odyssey Impact launched its first live virtual Lunch and Learn event for Healing the Healers 3: Youth Mental Health — the newest video resource from the award-winning Healing the Healers project, equipping faith leaders, youth pastors, chaplains, theological & chaplaincy educators, teachers and parents to support youth mental health and suicide prevention within faith communities.

The Lunch and Learn event, which took place today at 12 PM EST, was moderated by Rev. Tawana Davis, series host of Healing the Healers 2: Domestic Violence, and featured panelists Rev. Talitha Arnold, Minister of United Church of Santa Fe, NM and Co-Founder of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention Faith Communities Task Force; Tandra M. Rutledge, M.A., Director of Healthcare Systems Initiatives at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Daniel Warshawsky, Psy.D Student at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and former Youth Engagement Director of United Synagogue Youth.

Viewers received valuable tips and tools and were able to learn directly from innovative faith leaders and experts featured in the series, who are leading advocates for youth. Additional faith leaders that appear in the series include Chaplain Tahera Ahmad, Director of Interfaith Engagement and Associate Chaplain at Northwestern University; Jarrod Hegwood, Clinical Director of Counseling, ELBA and Adjunct Professor of Psychology at LCIW and former Youth Pastor; and Pardeep S. Kaleka, Educator, and now Executive Director of Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee and former police officer.

This third series from the Telly Award-winning Healing the Healers project focuses on the urgent need for faith leaders to address the dramatic rise in anxiety, depression and suicide/suicide ideation for youth over the past year of compounding pandemic isolation and racial justice movements. The film series is dedicated to breaking the silence and stigma surrounding youth mental health and addresses issues specific to COVID-19/pandemic, isolation, suicide, trauma, social justice and racial justice movements, and the support needs particular to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. Also addressed is the growing loss of confidence in institutionalized religion, as well as the ways youth are leaning into rituals of faith for comfort and healing. Ultimately, the series explores how spiritual care can help (and not harm) youth who are experiencing lonliness, anxiety, depression and/or suicide ideation.

The three-part video series and accompanying educational toolkit provide tools for faith leaders, chaplains, youth ministry teams and parents. This video series addresses questions like:

How do I lead/respond to rising mental health needs of youth?

What does providing spiritual care and mental health/wellness support look like?

What support do campus and hospital chaplains need to respond to increased suicide attempts?

How can faith communities better help youth facing loneliness, anxiety, depression and/or suicide ideation find ways forward?

How can congregations support parents of youth who are facing mental health challenges?

HTH3 and Odyssey Impact would like to thank all of its sponsors, including The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The Blue Dove Foundation, Chaplaincy Innovation Lab, Soul Shop, and Well Being Trust for trusting and supporting our initiative.

About Healing the Healers

Healing the Healers is a multimedia video resource collection showcasing intimate peer-to-peer conversations with exceptional faith leaders on issues of crisis and trauma to be used in classrooms’ curricula, as congregational tools and for self learning. Each video and accompanying expert guide offers strategies and insight to educate and prepare current and emerging faith leaders in how to address challenging issues in order to:

Recover from communal trauma.

End domestic violence.

Heal divided communities experiencing extremism and racial injustice.

Save lives for Youth Mental Health.

Address pandemic burnout for chaplains.

About Odyssey Impact

Odyssey Impact drives social change through innovative storytelling and media, connecting faith and secular communities. Stories, when presented correctly, can shift perspectives, build bridges, and foster empathy. Nobody understands that better than Odyssey Impact. For over 30 years, we have worked with a diverse array of communities and stakeholders to move the world forward using documentary film.

Healers the Healers Trailer